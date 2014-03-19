A self-employed man from Hyogo Prefecture and two other men have been arrested for allegedly forcing his daughter to appear in child porn videos, investigative sources said Friday.
The eldest daughter of the 46-year-old man told the Metropolitan Police Department that she had been forced to appear in the videos for five years until she was 13, the sources said.
All three admitted to breaking the law against child prostitution and pornography, the sources said. The two other men are a 57-year-old freelance cameraman and the 47-year-old owner of a production company.
The girl, now 16, also said that although she did not want to appear in child porn, she put up with being filmed to provide income for her family, the sources said.
The father is suspected of forcing his daughter to wear transparent and tiny swimming suits for child porn videos in February 2015, when she was 13.
