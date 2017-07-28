Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in the death of his male roommate in Nerima Ward last month, reports TBS News.
At some point from the evening of June 5 to the morning of the following day, Norimichi Iwamoto allegedly assaulted Akinori Ichikawa, 46, in the abdomen inside their residence, located in the Hayamiya area.
At 10:45 a.m. on June 6, Iwamoto alerted emergency services, saying Ichikawa fell down the stairs and was not breathing. He was later confirmed dead due to intra-abdominal bleeding.
An investigation into the incident commenced after an examination of the body of Ichikawa showed signs that he had been beaten.
Iwamoto, who has been charged with manslaughter, has told police that he wishes to consult with a lawyer before commenting on the case.
