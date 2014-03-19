The Osaka District Court ordered the government on Friday to reverse its decision to exclude a pro-Pyongyang Korean school from its tuition-free program for high schools.

The government's decision to omit Osaka Korean School in Higashiosaka from its tuition waiver program is unlawful, presiding Judge Takahiro Nishida said in the ruling. The lawsuit was filed by the operator of the school.

It was the second ruling on similar lawsuits filed with five district courts in the country, including those in Tokyo and Nagoya, and the first one supporting the plaintiff side. On July 19, the Hiroshima District Court backed the government decision.

高校の授業料無償化の対象から除外された朝鮮学校が処分の取り消しを求めて国を訴えていた裁判で、大阪地裁は訴えを認める判決を言い渡しました。 国を相手に訴えていたのは、東大阪市で大阪朝鮮高級学校などを運営する学校法人「大阪朝鮮学園」です。