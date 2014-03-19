Planned legislation to address passive smoking by banning lighting up in restaurants is in limbo following strife between the health ministry and the ruling party.

After a failed attempt to submit a bill to parliament during the latest session, Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry hopes to bring one before an extra session likely to convene in fall.

But despite health experts pointing out that Japan lags behind many other countries in measures against passive smoking, prospects for a compromise are dim.

"We were unable to hold sufficient scientific evidence-based discussions," Health Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a key proponent of tackling passive smoking, said shortly after the 150-day Diet session ended in mid-June.

He read out a three-page statement explaining how Japan falls short in the area and what new measures are needed, showing data on health damage caused by passive smoking and global anti-smoking trends.

The health ministry in October 2016 proposed imposing an indoor smoking ban for restaurants in principle, albeit allowing them to set up smoking sections.