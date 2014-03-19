Bill to address passive smoking in Japan in limbo
todayonline.com -- Jul 29
Planned legislation to address passive smoking by banning lighting up in restaurants is in limbo following strife between the health ministry and the ruling party.

After a failed attempt to submit a bill to parliament during the latest session, Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry hopes to bring one before an extra session likely to convene in fall.

But despite health experts pointing out that Japan lags behind many other countries in measures against passive smoking, prospects for a compromise are dim.

"We were unable to hold sufficient scientific evidence-based discussions," Health Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a key proponent of tackling passive smoking, said shortly after the 150-day Diet session ended in mid-June.

He read out a three-page statement explaining how Japan falls short in the area and what new measures are needed, showing data on health damage caused by passive smoking and global anti-smoking trends.

The health ministry in October 2016 proposed imposing an indoor smoking ban for restaurants in principle, albeit allowing them to set up smoking sections.

News source: todayonline.com
MORE NEWS
Jul 30
10-year-old boy bitten by poisonous snake
A 10-year-old boy in western Japan fell unconscious after he was bitten by a poisonous snake on Saturday, police said. (Japan Today)
Jul 30
U.S. conducts drills with Japan, S. Korea after N. Korea ICBM launch
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said. (Jiji)
Jul 30
Return of Fukushima festival
A traditional summer festival featuring samurai on horseback has begun in the Soma region of Fukushima Prefecture. (NHK)
Jul 30
Admission fees at Imperial sites proposed
A task force of the main governing Liberal Democratic Party has proposed collecting admission fees at Imperial facilities to raise funds for their maintenance as tourist attractions. (NHK)
Jul 30
Japan's cash-strapped temples try their hand at tourism
Even holy places have bills to pay, and with traditional sources of income rapidly shrinking, temples in Japan are looking to tourism to make ends meet. (Nikkei)
Jul 30
Tottori's transparent-kayak tours clearly a hit
Transparent kayaks are exploding in popularity in Tottori Prefecture, with tourists describing the experience as akin "to flying in the sky." (Japan Times)
Jul 29
Japan spa city opens 'spamusement park' combining bathing and rides
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Kyodo)
Jul 29
'Night pools' all the rage among young women on social media
Young Japanese women are flocking to pools on summer evenings -- but not so much to swim as to shine on social media. (Kyodo)
Jul 29
NHK cameras in Hokkaido capture flash of light
Several NHK cameras in Hokkaido have captured what appears to be a flash of light when a missile fired by North Korea is believed to have fallen off Japan's northernmost prefecture. (NHK)
Jul 29
Japan, S.Korea to seek adoption of UNSC resolution
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue working closely to seek the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea. (NHK)