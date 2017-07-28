A 77-year-old woman from Shari, Hokkaido, who used a foot massage machine on her neck has died after her collar was caught in the device and strangled her.
There have been five similar deaths in the past and the manufacturer has warned people to stop using machines manufactured before 1996.
２６日、北海道斜里町で、足裏用のマッサージ器を首に当てて使用していた７７歳の女性が洋服の襟をローラー部分に巻き込まれ、首を圧迫されて死亡していたことがわかりました。同じ製造元のマッサージ器では似たような死亡事故が過去に５件起きていることから、メーカーは使用を中止するよう呼びかけています。
