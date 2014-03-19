"Premium Friday," the nationwide campaign encouraging people to leave work early on the last Friday of every month and spur spending, faces a crucial moment a half year after its splashy debut.

Only a small number of companies have managed to establish the practice of departing early, while operators of department stores and amusement facilities are running out of ideas to attract visitors on the designated Fridays.

Travel agency H.I.S. Co. used to highlight the campaign on its website, but the post is now difficult to locate.

"With many people busy at the end of the month, not a lot of people go on holiday because of Premium Friday," a company official said, questioning the effectiveness of the government-backed campaign.

Yomiuri Land Co., which runs an amusement park, sold discount tickets only for the first Premium Friday event on Feb. 24.

An air of disappointment meanwhile hangs over the department store sector, which has been competing to provide different services, such as events and discounts, for early evening visitors.

"Few people are leaving work early and the effect has not been great," said Shigeki Yamazaki, managing director of the Japan Department Stores Association.

But there are some businesses that are benefitting from the campaign.

For example, izakaya (traditional taverns) specializing in tuna dishes have seen an increase in customers after cutting prices in the early evenings.

個人消費を高めようと政府肝煎り（きもいり）で始まった「プレミアムフライデー」。導入から半年が経ちましたが、その効果は。