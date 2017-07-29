Japan, S.Korea to seek adoption of UNSC resolution
NHK -- Jul 29
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue working closely to seek the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea.

Fumio Kishida and Kang Kyung-wha held telephone talks on Saturday, following the North's latest missile launch.

Kishida told his counterpart that dialogue for dialogue's sake is meaningless, noting the necessity of putting pressure on Pyongyang.

The foreign ministers affirmed that cooperation between the 2 neighboring countries is essential, and that they will also work closely with the United States.

北朝鮮の弾道ミサイル発射から一夜明けて、安倍総理大臣は「日米双方にとって北朝鮮の脅威が増したことが現実のものとなった」と強調しました。　安倍総理大臣：「今回のICBM（大陸間弾道ミサイル）級ミサイルの発射は、日米双方にとって北朝鮮の脅威が増した。
