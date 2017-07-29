Several NHK cameras in Hokkaido have captured what appears to be a flash of light when a missile fired by North Korea is believed to have fallen off Japan's northernmost prefecture.
The light was recorded at around 0:28 AM on Saturday, Japan time. The North Korean missile is believed to have fallen in the Sea of Japan west of Hokkaido around that time.
Footage taken by a camera at NHK's bureau in the city of Muroran and another in the city's Shukuzu district shows a trail of light in the northwestern sky.
A camera in the town of Esashi on the Sea of Japan coast captured the sea being lit up for a short time.
Footage from a camera on the island of Okushiri shows the western sky being lit up briefly.
It has not been confirmed yet whether the light captured by the cameras was that of the missile.
VIDEO
Jul 30
A 10-year-old boy in western Japan fell unconscious after he was bitten by a poisonous snake on Saturday, police said.
(Japan Today)
Jul 30
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said.
(Jiji)
Jul 30
A traditional summer festival featuring samurai on horseback has begun in the Soma region of Fukushima Prefecture.
(NHK)
Jul 30
A task force of the main governing Liberal Democratic Party has proposed collecting admission fees at Imperial facilities to raise funds for their maintenance as tourist attractions.
(NHK)
Jul 30
Even holy places have bills to pay, and with traditional sources of income rapidly shrinking, temples in Japan are looking to tourism to make ends meet.
(Nikkei)
Jul 30
Transparent kayaks are exploding in popularity in Tottori Prefecture, with tourists describing the experience as akin "to flying in the sky."
(Japan Times)
Jul 29
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water.
(Kyodo)
Jul 29
Young Japanese women are flocking to pools on summer evenings -- but not so much to swim as to shine on social media.
(Kyodo)
Jul 29
Several NHK cameras in Hokkaido have captured what appears to be a flash of light when a missile fired by North Korea is believed to have fallen off Japan's northernmost prefecture.
(NHK)
Jul 29
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue working closely to seek the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea.
(NHK)