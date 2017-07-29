Several NHK cameras in Hokkaido have captured what appears to be a flash of light when a missile fired by North Korea is believed to have fallen off Japan's northernmost prefecture.

The light was recorded at around 0:28 AM on Saturday, Japan time. The North Korean missile is believed to have fallen in the Sea of Japan west of Hokkaido around that time.

Footage taken by a camera at NHK's bureau in the city of Muroran and another in the city's Shukuzu district shows a trail of light in the northwestern sky.

A camera in the town of Esashi on the Sea of Japan coast captured the sea being lit up for a short time.

Footage from a camera on the island of Okushiri shows the western sky being lit up briefly.

It has not been confirmed yet whether the light captured by the cameras was that of the missile.