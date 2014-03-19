'Night pools' all the rage among young women on social media

Young Japanese women are flocking to pools on summer evenings -- but not so much to swim as to shine on social media.

Tweet Women in their teens and 20s are putting on their bathing suits and heading to "night pools" at upscale hotels and other tourist facilities in major cities, where they spend time taking selfies with friends on inflatable tubes and sipping cocktails at the poolside.

Return of Fukushima festival (NHK) A traditional summer festival featuring samurai on horseback has begun in the Soma region of Fukushima Prefecture.

Admission fees at Imperial sites proposed (NHK) A task force of the main governing Liberal Democratic Party has proposed collecting admission fees at Imperial facilities to raise funds for their maintenance as tourist attractions.

NHK cameras in Hokkaido capture flash of light (NHK) Several NHK cameras in Hokkaido have captured what appears to be a flash of light when a missile fired by North Korea is believed to have fallen off Japan's northernmost prefecture.