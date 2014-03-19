Japan spa city opens 'spamusement park' combining bathing and rides

A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water.

Tweet The "spamusement park" will operate for just three days at an existing amusement park in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, after the southwestern Japan city successfully raised funds to set up special rides featuring the local hot-spring water.

Step back in time to the Edo period in Nagiso (the-japan-news.com) "The entire Kisoji is in the mountains" - this opening phrase about an ancient trail in Toson Shimazaki's classic novel "Before the Dawn" still holds true today. The 11 post towns on the Kisoji section of the Nakasendo road are linked by a road that runs through tree-covered mountains. I walked the section between Midono-juku and Tsumago-juku, post towns in Nagiso, to get a taste of what travelers in the Edo period (1603-1867) experienced as they walked this path.

Japan starts using new pictogram signs (Jiji) Japan has changed some pictogram signs used on street corners and created new ones, mainly to help foreign visitors get around more easily, the industry ministry said Thursday.