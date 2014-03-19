Japan spa city opens 'spamusement park' combining bathing and rides
Kyodo -- Jul 29
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water.

The "spamusement park" will operate for just three days at an existing amusement park in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, after the southwestern Japan city successfully raised funds to set up special rides featuring the local hot-spring water.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Jul 30
Japan's cash-strapped temples try their hand at tourism
Even holy places have bills to pay, and with traditional sources of income rapidly shrinking, temples in Japan are looking to tourism to make ends meet. (Nikkei)
Jul 30
Tottori's transparent-kayak tours clearly a hit
Transparent kayaks are exploding in popularity in Tottori Prefecture, with tourists describing the experience as akin "to flying in the sky." (Japan Times)
Jul 29
Jul 29
Step back in time to the Edo period in Nagiso
"The entire Kisoji is in the mountains" - this opening phrase about an ancient trail in Toson Shimazaki's classic novel "Before the Dawn" still holds true today. The 11 post towns on the Kisoji section of the Nakasendo road are linked by a road that runs through tree-covered mountains. I walked the section between Midono-juku and Tsumago-juku, post towns in Nagiso, to get a taste of what travelers in the Edo period (1603-1867) experienced as they walked this path. (the-japan-news.com)
Jul 29
Narita Airport tops one billion passengers in 39 years
Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, held a ceremony on Friday to commemorate topping one billion passengers since its opening in 1978. (Jiji)
Jul 25
Kyoto looks to hike price of one-day bus pass to ease overcrowding
Aiming to mitigate the passenger congestion due to a surge in inbound tourists, the city of Kyoto proposed Monday a price hike for the one-day pass for public and private bus services. (Japan Times)
Jul 25
Japan to install wireless LAN at national parks
Japan's Environment Ministry will set up public wireless LAN services at national parks by the end of fiscal 2017, hoping to draw more overseas tourists. (Jiji)
Jul 21
Japan starts using new pictogram signs
Japan has changed some pictogram signs used on street corners and created new ones, mainly to help foreign visitors get around more easily, the industry ministry said Thursday. (Jiji)
Jul 20
Record number of tourists come to Japan
The number of tourists coming to Japan hit a record high in the first half of 2017. The Japan National Tourism Organization says more than 13.75 million people visited Japan in the 6 months. (NHK)
Jul 18
Struggling Legoland Japan will shut down for two days a week starting in fall
If you want to visit the Nagoya amusement park on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you'd better go soon. (rocketnews24.com)