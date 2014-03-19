Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said.

The drills were apparently intended to check North Korea, which fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, the second ICBM launch by the reclusive state following the first one on July 4.

In Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Fumio Kishida said the ASDF carried out a joint drill with the U.S. Air Force in airspace above the sea west of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region and around the Korean Peninsula.

Kishida underscored that the drill was aimed at "further strengthening the deterrent power and coping abilities of the entire Japan-U.S. alliance and showing Japan's will and advanced capabilities for stabilizing the regional situation" under the current tough security environment including North Korea's missile launches.