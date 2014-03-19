U.S. conducts drills with Japan, S. Korea after N. Korea ICBM launch
Jiji -- Jul 30
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said.

The drills were apparently intended to check North Korea, which fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, the second ICBM launch by the reclusive state following the first one on July 4.

In Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Fumio Kishida said the ASDF carried out a joint drill with the U.S. Air Force in airspace above the sea west of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region and around the Korean Peninsula.

Kishida underscored that the drill was aimed at "further strengthening the deterrent power and coping abilities of the entire Japan-U.S. alliance and showing Japan's will and advanced capabilities for stabilizing the regional situation" under the current tough security environment including North Korea's missile launches.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
Jul 30
U.S. conducts drills with Japan, S. Korea after N. Korea ICBM launch
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said. (Jiji)
Jul 29
Japan, S.Korea to seek adoption of UNSC resolution
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue working closely to seek the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that includes more stringent measures against North Korea. (NHK)
Jul 29
North Korea fires ballistic missile
North Korea launched a ballistic missile Friday night which flew longer than any of its previous missiles and landed in the ocean off Japan, according to officials from Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Time)
Jul 29
Bill to address passive smoking in Japan in limbo
Planned legislation to address passive smoking by banning lighting up in restaurants is in limbo following strife between the health ministry and the ruling party. (todayonline.com)
Jul 29
Hagerty sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Japan
Businessman William Hagerty was sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Japan on Thursday in a ceremony that took place on the White House grounds. (Jiji)
Jul 28
Inada resigns in scandal
Tomomi Inada has been replaced as Japan's defense minister after she stepped down to take responsibility for a controversy that has been swirling around her. (NHK)
Jul 28
J-Pop singer-turned-lawmaker Eriko Imai apologizes for reported affair with assembly member
Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Eriko Imai, a former member of popular girl band Speed, apologized on Thursday for her reported relationship with a married local assembly member. (Japan Times)
Jul 27
Main opposition chief Renho resigns Democratic Party leadership
Democratic Party leader Renho announced Thursday she will step down as the head of the nation’s largest opposition force, saying she didn’t have the leadership ability to maintain party unity in the wake of its crushing defeat in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election earlier this month. (Japan Times)
Jul 27
China releases Japanese men arrested over 'illegal activities,' two still detained
Four of six Japanese nationals detained in China in March for their suspected involvement in unspecified "illegal activities" are now back in Japan after having been released, Japan's top government spokesman said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Jul 27
Chief of Japan's ground forces to resign in latest blow to Abe
The head of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force is expected to resign over cover-up allegations involving peacekeepers in South Sudan, dealing another blow to scandal-plagued Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Nikkei)