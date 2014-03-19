A 10-year-old boy in western Japan fell unconscious after he was bitten by a poisonous snake on Saturday, police said.
The boy was playing with a friend in a park in a residential area of Itami city in the late afternoon when he was bitten on the wrist, the local police said on Sunday. He was taken to hospital and later regained consciousness.
The boy's mother called an ambulance a few hours after he was bitten as his bleeding did not stop and he complained of headache.
His symptoms suggest the snake was a tiger keelback, the police said.
