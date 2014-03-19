Transparent kayaks are exploding in popularity in Tottori Prefecture, with tourists describing the experience as akin "to flying in the sky."
Visitors to Tottori, a coastal area along the Sea of Japan known for its jagged coastline and caves hollowed out by waves, can glimpse schools of Japanese horse mackerel, squid and sea anemones through their kayaks while paddling off Uradome Beach in the town of Iwami, where the water is as transparent as the famously clear seas off Okinawa.
Visitors can take the 4-meter-long polycarbonate boat through the marine area, which is part of a U.N.-designated global geopark.
The local kayaking service is attracting growing numbers of visitors, particularly from Asia, who rave that the experience leaves them feeling as if they had been "swimming with the fish and lying on a carpet of seaweed."
The transparency of the water off Uradome beach allows people to see as far down as 25 meters, matching the water off the main island of Okinawa, according to Koji Hasegawa, 55, who heads a group promoting the use of local nature spots for leisure and education.
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Kyodo)
"The entire Kisoji is in the mountains" - this opening phrase about an ancient trail in Toson Shimazaki's classic novel "Before the Dawn" still holds true today. The 11 post towns on the Kisoji section of the Nakasendo road are linked by a road that runs through tree-covered mountains. I walked the section between Midono-juku and Tsumago-juku, post towns in Nagiso, to get a taste of what travelers in the Edo period (1603-1867) experienced as they walked this path. (the-japan-news.com)