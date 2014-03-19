Japan's cash-strapped temples try their hand at tourism
Even holy places have bills to pay, and with traditional sources of income rapidly shrinking, temples in Japan are looking to tourism to make ends meet.

To cash in on the recent surge in overseas visitors to the country, a number of temples are offering experiences and amenities tailored to foreign tastes.

On a recent summer day, at a temple located in the forest of the famous Koyasan holy mountain area of Wakayama Prefecture, 20 or so people sat meditating, legs crossed, on the tatami mat floor. "This particular breathing method can help reduce your anger and sadness, and calm you down," a priest told the participants.

It is the sort of scene anyone would think of when imagining Buddhist temples in Japan. What is unique is that the priest was speaking in English, and most of the practitioners were foreigners staying in the temple's lodging facility.

Some struggled to maintain their cross-legged posture, while others seemed to grow a trifle bored with just sitting still, but in the end, they all seemed to enjoy the rare experience of staying in a temple. "I like being here, surrounded by quiet, rich nature and having shojin ryori (Buddhist cuisine)," said a 60-year-old American who came with his wife and their son.

According to the Ekoin temple, 60% to 70% of its guests come from overseas. While the entire Koyasan area is seeing a sudden boom in foreign visitors, this particular temple is proving especially popular. A big reason is the temple's focus on making foreign guests feel welcome, with a range of services provided in English.

Ekoin runs an English website, and reservations for lodgings can be made through travel websites such as Expedia. Overnight guests can participate in a number of activities unique to temples -- from the morning service to a fire ritual called Goma to meditation sessions. A night tour takes visitors to the cemetery at the back of the temple where the holy area's founder, the priest Kukai, also known as Kobo Daishi, is worshiped. Explanations and guidance during these activities are provided in both English and Japanese. Guests also have free access to WiFi and complimentary coffee.

