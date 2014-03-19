Japanese privately developed rocket fails to reach space
Jiji -- Jul 31
A small observation rocket launched by Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. on Sunday failed to reach space.

The first Momo rocket, developed by the company, based in the town of Taiki in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, was launched from a site in the town.

The company aimed to bring the rocket to an altitude of 100 kilometers or higher in outer space. But its engine was stopped as communication with the rocket was disrupted about 66 seconds after the liftoff, company officials said.

The rocket is believed to have risen to an altitude of 20 kilometers, the officials said, adding that it did not reach space.

News source: Jiji
