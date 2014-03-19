A small observation rocket launched by Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. on Sunday failed to reach space.
The first Momo rocket, developed by the company, based in the town of Taiki in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, was launched from a site in the town.
The company aimed to bring the rocket to an altitude of 100 kilometers or higher in outer space. But its engine was stopped as communication with the rocket was disrupted about 66 seconds after the liftoff, company officials said.
The rocket is believed to have risen to an altitude of 20 kilometers, the officials said, adding that it did not reach space.
A 16-year-old high school student and two men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a man of a bag containing about 72 million yen in cash in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district in April, police said. (Japan Today)
Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi won a third four-year term in Sunday's election, a result that reassured Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which fared poorly in two successive major local elections held recently. (Jiji)
Restaurant chains serving gyudon beef-on-rice bowls are expected to be hit hard by a hike starting Tuesday in the country's tariffs on frozen beef from the United States and other countries. (the-japan-news.com)
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Bangkok Post)
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said. (Jiji)