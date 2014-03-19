A 16-year-old high school student and two men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a man of a bag containing about 72 million yen in cash in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district in April, police said.

The boy, along with Okito Ogasawara, 20, and Yuta Kurata, 23, are suspected of snatched the bag from the man on a Ginza street at around 1:30 p.m. on April 21, the police said. The high school student's name is being withheld because he is a minor.

According to the police, the boy, who belongs to a public high school in Chiba Prefecture, admitted to the charge. The two adult suspects have denied the allegations.

The police said they identified the suspects from security camera footage taken around the incident site.

The victim was carrying the cash shortly after selling a 15-kilogram gold bullion at a nearby shop.

The trio made off with only 40 million yen of the cash in the bag as they dropped some 32 million yen at the site, the police said, adding Ogasawara and Kurata used to be in the same motorcycle gang and lured the boy into joining the heist.

今年4月、東京・銀座の路上で男性が現金7000万円以上が入ったバッグを奪われた事件で、警視庁は高校生を含む3人を逮捕しました。