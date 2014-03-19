High school student among trio nabbed over robbery
Japan Today -- Jul 31
A 16-year-old high school student and two men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a man of a bag containing about 72 million yen in cash in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district in April, police said.

The boy, along with Okito Ogasawara, 20, and Yuta Kurata, 23, are suspected of snatched the bag from the man on a Ginza street at around 1:30 p.m. on April 21, the police said. The high school student's name is being withheld because he is a minor.

According to the police, the boy, who belongs to a public high school in Chiba Prefecture, admitted to the charge. The two adult suspects have denied the allegations.

The police said they identified the suspects from security camera footage taken around the incident site.

The victim was carrying the cash shortly after selling a 15-kilogram gold bullion at a nearby shop.

The trio made off with only 40 million yen of the cash in the bag as they dropped some 32 million yen at the site, the police said, adding Ogasawara and Kurata used to be in the same motorcycle gang and lured the boy into joining the heist.

今年4月、東京・銀座の路上で男性が現金7000万円以上が入ったバッグを奪われた事件で、警視庁は高校生を含む3人を逮捕しました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jul 31
Police officer arrested for drug possession; claims he didn't know it was drugs
Fukuoka Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested one of their own on suspicion of possession of marijuana. (Japan Today)
Jul 31
7-year-old boy falls to his death from 8th floor in Kagoshima
A 7-year-old boy fell to his death from the 8th floor of a Kagoshima prefectural housing complex on Sunday. (Japan Today)
Jul 31
High school student among trio nabbed over robbery
A 16-year-old high school student and two men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a man of a bag containing about 72 million yen in cash in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district in April, police said. (Japan Today)
Jul 31
Japanese privately developed rocket fails to reach space
A small observation rocket launched by Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. on Sunday failed to reach space. (Jiji)
Jul 31
Yokohama Mayor Hayashi wins third term in relief for LDP
Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi won a third four-year term in Sunday's election, a result that reassured Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which fared poorly in two successive major local elections held recently. (Jiji)
Jul 31
Gyudon chains to be hit by tariff hike on U.S. beef
Restaurant chains serving gyudon beef-on-rice bowls are expected to be hit hard by a hike starting Tuesday in the country's tariffs on frozen beef from the United States and other countries. (the-japan-news.com)
Jul 31
Japan spa city opens 'spamusement park' combining bathing and rides
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Bangkok Post)
Jul 30
10-year-old boy bitten by poisonous snake
A 10-year-old boy in western Japan fell unconscious after he was bitten by a poisonous snake on Saturday, police said. (Japan Today)
Jul 30
U.S. conducts drills with Japan, S. Korea after N. Korea ICBM launch
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said. (Jiji)
Jul 30
Return of Fukushima festival
A traditional summer festival featuring samurai on horseback has begun in the Soma region of Fukushima Prefecture. (NHK)