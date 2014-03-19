A 7-year-old boy fell to his death from the 8th floor of a Kagoshima prefectural housing complex on Sunday.
Just past 3 p.m., police received an emergency phone call from the boy’s mother stating that her son had fallen from a passageway on the apartment complex’s 8th floor located in Shimoishiki 1-chome, Sankei Shimbun reported.
When police arrived at the scene, Yusei Hidaka was found collapsed on the ground and unconscious. He was taken to hospital, but died about two hours later.
According to police, Yusei was visiting a friend who also lives on the 8th floor. While waiting for his friend, Yusei is believed to have climbed over a one-meter-high wall that leads to a corridor connecting the neighboring apartments.
