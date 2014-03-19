7-year-old boy falls to his death from 8th floor in Kagoshima
Japan Today -- Jul 31
A 7-year-old boy fell to his death from the 8th floor of a Kagoshima prefectural housing complex on Sunday.

Just past 3 p.m., police received an emergency phone call from the boy’s mother stating that her son had fallen from a passageway on the apartment complex’s 8th floor located in Shimoishiki 1-chome, Sankei Shimbun reported.

When police arrived at the scene, Yusei Hidaka was found collapsed on the ground and unconscious. He was taken to hospital, but died about two hours later.

According to police, Yusei was visiting a friend who also lives on the 8th floor. While waiting for his friend, Yusei is believed to have climbed over a one-meter-high wall that leads to a corridor connecting the neighboring apartments.

鹿児島市で、県営住宅の8階の廊下から小学2年生の男の子が転落し、死亡しました。　30日午後3時20分ごろ、鹿児島市の県営住宅で、5階に住む小学2年生の日高悠誠君（7）が8階の廊下から約20メートル下に転落しました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
