Fukuoka Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested one of their own on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
The charges stemmed from a small bag, which was found unattended on a JR Kagoshima train. It was turned in to Kurume station staff who found a "cannabis looking substance" inside. So they contacted the Kurume police department which held onto the bag.
That same evening police officer Akiyoshi Sato, 42, called the station in search of the bag and --- after hearing that they had it and were eagerly awaiting him to claim it --- went over to pick it up. What happened afterward was not reported, but it must have been awkward.
Sato currently stands accused of possession of about 4.4 grams f marijuana which is valued at 26,000 yen, meaning that either it was some luxury stuff or Japan really is a sellers' market when it comes to weed.
However, Sato is partially denying the charges saying that he "did not know it was marijuana."
It should also be noted that prior to his arrest, Sato was working in the evidence department, handling various pieces of evidence which would likely include the occasional bag of confiscated drugs.
Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi won a third four-year term in Sunday's election, a result that reassured Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which fared poorly in two successive major local elections held recently. (Jiji)
A Japanese city boasting one of the world's largest hot-spring resorts opened a special amusement park on Saturday with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other rides featuring immersion in its famous thermal water. (Bangkok Post)
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force on Sunday conducted joint drills separately with fighters of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the South Korean Air Force, U.S. military and other sources said. (Jiji)
"Premium Friday," the nationwide campaign encouraging people to leave work early on the last Friday of every month and spur spending, faces a crucial moment a half year after its splashy debut. (Japan Times)
North Korea launched a ballistic missile Friday night which flew longer than any of its previous missiles and landed in the ocean off Japan, according to officials from Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Time)
Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday the Japanese government will impose emergency tariffs on frozen beef from the United States and other regions, widely used in fast food, from August due to soaring shipments. (Japan Today)