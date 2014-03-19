Fukuoka Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested one of their own on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

The charges stemmed from a small bag, which was found unattended on a JR Kagoshima train. It was turned in to Kurume station staff who found a "cannabis looking substance" inside. So they contacted the Kurume police department which held onto the bag.

That same evening police officer Akiyoshi Sato, 42, called the station in search of the bag and --- after hearing that they had it and were eagerly awaiting him to claim it --- went over to pick it up. What happened afterward was not reported, but it must have been awkward.

Sato currently stands accused of possession of about 4.4 grams f marijuana which is valued at 26,000 yen, meaning that either it was some luxury stuff or Japan really is a sellers' market when it comes to weed.

However, Sato is partially denying the charges saying that he "did not know it was marijuana."

It should also be noted that prior to his arrest, Sato was working in the evidence department, handling various pieces of evidence which would likely include the occasional bag of confiscated drugs.

福岡県警の警部補が大麻を所持した疑いで逮捕されました。 大麻は落とし物のバッグの中から見つかりました。 大麻取締法違反の疑いで逮捕されたのは、福岡県警南警察署の総務課に勤務する警部補・佐藤昭義容疑者です。