NHK -- Jul 31
The former head of a school operator at the center of a controversial state land deal has been arrested.
Yasunori Kagoike came into the spotlight months earlier over the deal as well as his links to the prime minister.
Prosecutors have detained Kagoike on a separate but related charge.
They suspect Kagoike and his wife Junko defrauded the government for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
They believe the couple inflated the estimated costs of building a school in order to receive more subsidies.
Kagoike had already been given a discount of more than 80% of the appraisal cost of this land in the western prefecture of Osaka.
The school was supposed to open there until the deal focused more and more scrutiny on him.
Investigators are still expected to look into it.
Opposition lawmakers suspect it was struck because of links to the Prime Minister.
大阪地検特捜部は、森友学園の籠池前理事長を逮捕する方針を固めました。大阪地検に向かうため自宅を出る直前、籠池氏はカメラの前で「きょうは帰ってくる」と話していました。
