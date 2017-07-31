Japan will nominate a group of ancient burial mounds in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, for inscription on UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage List.

A council for the Cultural Affairs Agency made the decision on Monday.

The Mozu-Furuichi tumulus clusters consist of 49 mounds built between the late 4th century and the late 5th century.

Experts say they represent how royal authority developed in the Japanese archipelago.

Among them, a keyhole-shaped mound believed to be for an Emperor, is one of the world's largest tombs, measuring 486 meters in length.

Around it are circular and square mounds of various sizes and forms, depending on the rank of the buried person.

世界遺産への推薦に大阪府の「百舌鳥・古市古墳群」が選ばれました。