Volunteers and other people are joining hands to get rid of weeds at the Tottori Sand Dunes in western Japan to protect the landmark's renowned wind-created ripple patterns, a major tourist attraction.

On the early morning of July 15, about 200 people removed weeds in a campaign organized by the Tottori Sand Dunes renewal council, which consists mainly of officials from the Tottori prefectural and city governments.

According to Tottori Prefecture's management office for the dunes, thick weeds reduce the fluidity of the sands and it becomes more difficult for ripple patterns to form on the dunes' surface.

Officials are worried that the iconic scenery may be spoiled, discouraging potential visitors.