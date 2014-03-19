Ibaraki school, education board hit for concealing girl's bullying-linked suicide when probing classmates
Japan Times -- Jul 31
School officials in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, looking into the 2015 death of a 15-year-old schoolgirl concealed the fact that she committed suicide while surveying her classmates and parents, it has been learned.

The family of Naoko Nakashima, who was a third-year student at a junior high school in Toride, claims that the concealment of such key information led the school and the Toride Board of Education to wrongly conclude she had not been bullied.

According to the board of education, Nakashima hanged herself at home on Nov. 10, 2015. Her diary had an entry that read, "I don't want to be bullied."

On the following day, the principal of the school and the board of education decided not to tell other students and their parents that Nakashima had committed suicide, "out of concerns over the impact on the students, who were facing high school entrance exams," a board official said.

The official added that her family had consented to not making the fact of her suicide public. At an all-school meeting on Nov. 12 that year, the school said Nakashima had suffered an "unexpected, sudden death."

But her father, Takanobu Nakashima, 45, said the family feels this skewed the results of the school's probe into his daughter's death.

Beginning in December 2015, the board and the school conducted a questionnaire on all students and interviewed the victim's classmates.

茨城県取手市で中学3年の女子生徒が自殺した問題で、学校側がいじめに関する全校アンケートをした際、女子生徒の自殺について触れていなかったことが分かりました。　おととし11月、取手市で、中学3年の中島菜保子さん（当時15）が「いじめられたくない」などと日記に書き残し、自殺しました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jul 31
Former school operator head arrested
The former head of a school operator at the center of a controversial state land deal has been arrested. (NHK)
Jul 31
Chinese woman missing in Japan 'left note wanting fresh start'
A Chinese woman who has gone missing while travelling alone in Japan left a note in her luggage saying she wanted to make a fresh start in life, according to a news website report. (scmp.com)
Jul 31
Tottori sand dunes being weeded to protect wind ripples
Volunteers and other people are joining hands to get rid of weeds at the Tottori Sand Dunes in western Japan to protect the landmark's renowned wind-created ripple patterns, a major tourist attraction. (Jiji)
Jul 31
Nominating Osaka ancient tombs for World Heritage
Japan will nominate a group of ancient burial mounds in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, for inscription on UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage List. (NHK)
Jul 31
Police officer arrested for drug possession; claims he didn't know it was drugs
Fukuoka Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested one of their own on suspicion of possession of marijuana. (Japan Today)
Jul 31
7-year-old boy falls to his death from 8th floor in Kagoshima
A 7-year-old boy fell to his death from the 8th floor of a Kagoshima prefectural housing complex on Sunday. (Japan Today)
Jul 31
High school student among trio nabbed over robbery
A 16-year-old high school student and two men were arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a man of a bag containing about 72 million yen in cash in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district in April, police said. (Japan Today)
Jul 31
Japanese privately developed rocket fails to reach space
A small observation rocket launched by Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. on Sunday failed to reach space. (Jiji)
Jul 31
Ibaraki school, education board hit for concealing girl's bullying-linked suicide when probing classmates
School officials in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, looking into the 2015 death of a 15-year-old schoolgirl concealed the fact that she committed suicide while surveying her classmates and parents, it has been learned. (Japan Times)
Jul 31
BOJ misread US subprime risks, notes from '07 show
The Bank of Japan has released minutes of its board meetings during the first 6 months of 2007. They show policymakers were not fully aware of the risks looming because of the subprime mortgage issue in the US. The resulting collapse of the investment bank Lehman Brothers led to a global financial crisis the following year. (NHK)