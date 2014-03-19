School officials in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, looking into the 2015 death of a 15-year-old schoolgirl concealed the fact that she committed suicide while surveying her classmates and parents, it has been learned.

The family of Naoko Nakashima, who was a third-year student at a junior high school in Toride, claims that the concealment of such key information led the school and the Toride Board of Education to wrongly conclude she had not been bullied.

According to the board of education, Nakashima hanged herself at home on Nov. 10, 2015. Her diary had an entry that read, "I don't want to be bullied."

On the following day, the principal of the school and the board of education decided not to tell other students and their parents that Nakashima had committed suicide, "out of concerns over the impact on the students, who were facing high school entrance exams," a board official said.

The official added that her family had consented to not making the fact of her suicide public. At an all-school meeting on Nov. 12 that year, the school said Nakashima had suffered an "unexpected, sudden death."

But her father, Takanobu Nakashima, 45, said the family feels this skewed the results of the school's probe into his daughter's death.

Beginning in December 2015, the board and the school conducted a questionnaire on all students and interviewed the victim's classmates.

茨城県取手市で中学3年の女子生徒が自殺した問題で、学校側がいじめに関する全校アンケートをした際、女子生徒の自殺について触れていなかったことが分かりました。 おととし11月、取手市で、中学3年の中島菜保子さん（当時15）が「いじめられたくない」などと日記に書き残し、自殺しました。