Tokyo 2020 unveils new promotional graphics
Japan Today -- Sep 27
The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) has unveiled new graphics that are to feature on posters and banners across the city and during the planned “1,000 Days To Go” celebration period which will run from Oct 28 to Nov 29.

The chains of 45 squares that form the Tokyo 2020 Emblems now transform their shapes into various fireworks. The fireworks light up the sky expressing the excitement of anticipation. For young and old, people everywhere love fireworks. The dynamic firework designs emanating from Tokyo 2020 Emblems will raise the momentum for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Seven new graphic elements have been created—two for Olympic-related promotion, two for Paralympic related promotion and three designed for use by either; Tokyo 2020, Tokyo 2020 corporate partners and approved event organisers will use these on posters, banners and merchandise.

On Oct 28, Tokyo 2020 will hold a "1,000 Days To Go" countdown event; the main street of Tokyo’s famous Nihonbashi district will be decorated with the new graphics and turned into a giant sports field for the day. After watching demonstrations by athletes, the public will have the opportunity to learn about and practice some of the sports that will make their first appearance in the Olympic Games in 2020.

The Japanese Olympic Committee will also organise an Olympic Concert – a classical concert performed against a backdrop of Olympic images projected onto multiple screens.

