Panel falls from plane in Japan; 2nd such incident in a week
Japan Today -- Sep 28
A panel weighing three kilograms fell from a plane onto a factory near Tokyo, Japanese officials said Thursday, the country's second case in a week after a similar part landed on a car.

No injuries were reported after the panel was discovered inside the factory near Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture, a spokesman for All Nippon Airways told AFP.

"After consulting with a panel manufacturer, we identified that the panel was one that fell from our plane," a Boeing 767 flying from the southeastern Chinese city of Amoi, said the spokesman, Hiroyuki Miyagawa.

The panel was used as a cover for the emergency slide and ANA said a faulty bottle containing nitrogen gas was to blame.

The nitrogen is used to blow the panel off the plane, allowing the slide to deploy in an emergency but the bottle leaked, the spokesman said, adding it had since been replaced and apologising.

茨城県で航空機から剥がれ落ちたとみられるパネルが見つかりました。全日空の旅客機から落下した可能性が高いとみられています。　成田空港事務所などによりますと、27日午前11時ごろ、茨城県稲敷市にある会社の敷地内でパネルが落ちているのが見つかりました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Sep 30
Rollercoaster at USJ stuck midair
A rollercoaster at an amusement park in Osaka suddenly stopped in midair on Friday, leaving more than 30 passengers stuck face-down for half an hour before being rescued. No one was injured. (NHK)
Sep 30
Nissan reports improper inspections
Nissan Motor is temporarily halting sales of at least 60,000 vehicles after unqualified employees were found to have conducted final pre-shipment inspections. (NHK)
Sep 29
Woman mixed pipe cleaner into colleague's tea at nursing home in Yamaguchi
A female worker at an elderly nursing home in Shimonoseki City was arrested for allegedly mixing drain cleaner into her colleague’s tea, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Mongolian national nabbed in attempted sexual assault of woman in Edogawa
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Mongolian national for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Yamato Holdings to hire 10,000, including drivers for night deliveries, over three years
Yamato Holdings Co., a Japanese parcel delivery service group, said Thursday that it will hire 10,000 new workers, including drivers specializing in busy night deliveries, over the three years through fiscal 2019. (Japan Times)
Sep 29
Tokyo cops bust uncensored porn DVD shop in Kabukicho, seize 40,000 discs
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an operation in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward that sold pornographic DVDs deemed illegal, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Japan police confirm 114 'JK' biz outlets featuring schoolgirls
At least 114 outlets of so-called JK business, in which high school and other girls dressed in school uniforms, swimsuits and other costumes treat customers, were in operation as of the end of June, it was learned Thursday. (Jiji)
Sep 29
Stalker arrested for groping woman in her bedroom
A 39-year-old man, arrested on Sept 5 for stalking a 27-year-old woman, has also been charged with indecently assaulting her while she slept in her apartment in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward. (Japan Today)
Sep 29
Japan to test higher speed limit on expressway from Nov.
Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it will raise the speed limit in a section of the Shin Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, from November on a trial basis. (Jiji)
Sep 29
Radioactive water may have been leaking from Fukushima reactor buildings since April: Tepco
Contaminated water may have leaked from the disaster-struck Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant since April, the owner said Thursday. (Japan Times)