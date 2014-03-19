A panel weighing three kilograms fell from a plane onto a factory near Tokyo, Japanese officials said Thursday, the country's second case in a week after a similar part landed on a car.

No injuries were reported after the panel was discovered inside the factory near Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture, a spokesman for All Nippon Airways told AFP.

"After consulting with a panel manufacturer, we identified that the panel was one that fell from our plane," a Boeing 767 flying from the southeastern Chinese city of Amoi, said the spokesman, Hiroyuki Miyagawa.

The panel was used as a cover for the emergency slide and ANA said a faulty bottle containing nitrogen gas was to blame.

The nitrogen is used to blow the panel off the plane, allowing the slide to deploy in an emergency but the bottle leaked, the spokesman said, adding it had since been replaced and apologising.

茨城県で航空機から剥がれ落ちたとみられるパネルが見つかりました。全日空の旅客機から落下した可能性が高いとみられています。 成田空港事務所などによりますと、27日午前11時ごろ、茨城県稲敷市にある会社の敷地内でパネルが落ちているのが見つかりました。