At least 114 outlets of so-called JK business, in which high school and other girls dressed in school uniforms, swimsuits and other costumes treat customers, were in operation as of the end of June, it was learned Thursday.
A National Police Agency survey has put the number of outlets at 78 in Tokyo and 28 in the western prefecture of Osaka. Together, they accounted for 93 pct of the nationwide total.
JK business is seen as a hotbed of crime as some shops offer sexual services as an "off-menu option." JK is short for "joshi kosei," which means high school girls.
In Tokyo, an ordinance took effect in July to strengthen regulations, requiring JK business operators to submit notifications and banning them from hiring minors under 18.
Similar regulations are planned in Osaka and Kanagawa prefectures.
Japan's education ministry published Friday special rules aimed at limiting student enrollment at private universities in central Tokyo, with a view to correcting the excessive concentration of young people in the Japanese capital. (Jiji)
Selling painkillers in Japan used to be like pulling teeth. That was until baby boomers discovered how analgesics could take the sting from arthritis, diabetic nerve damage and the ravages of cancer. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Mongolian national for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Yamato Holdings Co., a Japanese parcel delivery service group, said Thursday that it will hire 10,000 new workers, including drivers specializing in busy night deliveries, over the three years through fiscal 2019. (Japan Times)
