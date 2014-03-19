At least 114 outlets of so-called JK business, in which high school and other girls dressed in school uniforms, swimsuits and other costumes treat customers, were in operation as of the end of June, it was learned Thursday.

A National Police Agency survey has put the number of outlets at 78 in Tokyo and 28 in the western prefecture of Osaka. Together, they accounted for 93 pct of the nationwide total.

JK business is seen as a hotbed of crime as some shops offer sexual services as an "off-menu option." JK is short for "joshi kosei," which means high school girls.

In Tokyo, an ordinance took effect in July to strengthen regulations, requiring JK business operators to submit notifications and banning them from hiring minors under 18.

Similar regulations are planned in Osaka and Kanagawa prefectures.

制服姿の少女らから接客を受ける、いわゆる「JKビジネス」の実態を警察庁が初めて調査し、全国に114店が存在していることが分かりました。 警察庁によりますと、各地の警察が調査した結果、6月末現在、全国でJKビジネスの店が114店舗ありました。