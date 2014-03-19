Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it will raise the speed limit in a section of the Shin Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, from November on a trial basis.
The speed limit will be raised from 100 kilometers per hour to 110 kph, effective 10 a.m. on Nov. 1 (1 a.m. GMT), for both eastbound and westbound lanes in the 50.5-kilometer section between the Shin-Shizuoka and Mori-Kakegawa interchanges, according to the NPA.
Large trucks and trailer trucks will be excluded from the deregulation, with their speed limit unchanged at 80 kph.
In the trial, expected to last for at least one year, the NPA will monitor seasonal patterns of accidents, including their frequency, and actual vehicle speeds.
The NPA will use the survey results to consider whether to apply the higher speed limit to other sections of the Shin Tomei Expressway and other expressways in the country, as well as whether the speed limit should be raised further to 120 kph, officials said.
