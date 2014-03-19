Toyota to form tech venture with Mazda for electric cars
the-japan-news.com -- Sep 29
Toyota Motor Corp. is establishing a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda Motor Corp., seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.

Policymakers in key markets like China are aggressively pushing a shift to electric cars over the next two to three decades, pressuring traditional automakers to crank up their electric vehicle (EV) plans — just as declining battery costs enable more power to be packed into cars.

Toyota said in a statement the new company will develop technology for a range of electric cars, including minivehicles, passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks.

Toyota will take a 90 percent stake in the joint venture, called EV Common Architecture Spirit Co. Ltd., while Mazda and Denso Corp., Toyota’s biggest supplier, will each take a 5 percent stake.

The plans build on a partnership announced in August when Japan’s biggest automaker agreed to take a 5 percent stake in Mazda and the two said they would jointly develop affordable electric vehicle technologies.

After years of focusing on bringing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to the market, Toyota last year set up a division to develop electric cars which is led by President Akio Toyoda, and said it plans to introduce EVs in China in the coming years.

Neither Toyota nor Mazda market fully electric passenger cars at the moment. Toyota has cited affordability and the limited range of battery-operated cars as obstacles to the mass popularization so far.

Mazda has an R&D budget a fraction of Toyota’s, which has made it difficult to develop electric cars on its own. Even so, it has said it plans to launch EVs in 2020.

Shares in Mazda were up 3 percent after the announcement, while those in Denso were up 1.5 percent. Toyota shares were flat.

News source: the-japan-news.com
MORE NEWS
Sep 30
Rollercoaster at USJ stuck midair
A rollercoaster at an amusement park in Osaka suddenly stopped in midair on Friday, leaving more than 30 passengers stuck face-down for half an hour before being rescued. No one was injured. (NHK)
Sep 30
3.2 mil. Japanese suspected gambling addicts
A survey has found that about 3.2 million Japanese may be addicted to gambling. (NHK)
Sep 30
Enrollment limits imposed on Tokyo universities for FY 2018
Japan's education ministry published Friday special rules aimed at limiting student enrollment at private universities in central Tokyo, with a view to correcting the excessive concentration of young people in the Japanese capital. (Jiji)
Sep 30
Nissan reports improper inspections
Nissan Motor is temporarily halting sales of at least 60,000 vehicles after unqualified employees were found to have conducted final pre-shipment inspections. (NHK)
Sep 29
Opioids demand rises in Japan as seniors use drugs to ease pain and improve quality of life
Selling painkillers in Japan used to be like pulling teeth. That was until baby boomers discovered how analgesics could take the sting from arthritis, diabetic nerve damage and the ravages of cancer. (Japan Times)
Sep 29
Woman mixed pipe cleaner into colleague's tea at nursing home in Yamaguchi
A female worker at an elderly nursing home in Shimonoseki City was arrested for allegedly mixing drain cleaner into her colleague’s tea, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Mongolian national nabbed in attempted sexual assault of woman in Edogawa
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Mongolian national for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Yamato Holdings to hire 10,000, including drivers for night deliveries, over three years
Yamato Holdings Co., a Japanese parcel delivery service group, said Thursday that it will hire 10,000 new workers, including drivers specializing in busy night deliveries, over the three years through fiscal 2019. (Japan Times)
Sep 29
Tokyo cops bust uncensored porn DVD shop in Kabukicho, seize 40,000 discs
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an operation in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward that sold pornographic DVDs deemed illegal, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Japan police confirm 114 'JK' biz outlets featuring schoolgirls
At least 114 outlets of so-called JK business, in which high school and other girls dressed in school uniforms, swimsuits and other costumes treat customers, were in operation as of the end of June, it was learned Thursday. (Jiji)