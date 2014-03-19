Contaminated water may have leaked from the disaster-struck Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant since April, the owner said Thursday.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said it is still unknown, due to a problem with monitoring equipment, whether radiation-contaminated water actually leaked from the damaged reactor buildings.

In one of the world's worst nuclear disasters, reactors 1, 2 and 3 experienced fuel meltdowns while reactors1, 3 and 4 units were also severely damaged by hydrogen explosions following a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

To prevent leakage of tainted water, Tepco has installed water-level indicators and kept groundwater levels in wells higher than the contaminated water levels inside the buildings.

The water level in the wells is usually kept a meter higher than the level of tainted water inside the buildings, according to Tepco.

福島第一原発の建屋の地下にたまっている高い濃度の汚染水が4月中旬ごろから外部に漏れる恐れのある状態だったことが分かりました。 福島第一原発では、建屋周辺の井戸の水位を建屋地下の汚染水より約1メートル高くなるように調整して汚染水が外に漏れ出ることを防いでいます。