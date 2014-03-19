A 39-year-old man, arrested on Sept 5 for stalking a 27-year-old woman, has also been charged with indecently assaulting her while she slept in her apartment in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward.
According to police, Takuji Nakajima, a demolition worker, broke into the apartment of the woman, who is a housewife, on the night of Aug 14, Fuji TV reported. He woke her up, put his hand over her mouth, told her she had a nice body and then fondled her breasts, police said.
Police said Nakajima intruded into the apartment a second time in August and had been stalking the woman on at least six occasions. Police said he followed her on her bicycle, was seen peeking in the apartment window and looking inside the woman's washing machine which is just outside the apartment's front door.
Police said Nakajima has only partially acknowledged the allegations against him and quoted him as saying, "I may have touched her body, but I can't definitively say." He also told police he first saw the woman at a local festival several years earlier.
