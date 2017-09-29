Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an operation in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward that sold pornographic DVDs deemed illegal, reports TBS News.

Earlier this month, police arrested manager Toshio Ribira, 47, and three other persons over the alleged possession with the intent to sell of about 40,000 discs whose content is considered obscene.

Under Japanese law, films are required to have both male and female genitalia obscured.

The headquarters of the operation was inside an apartment in Kabukicho. In order to evade a bust by police, discs requested by customers at a shop located 500 meters from the residence were retrieved by an employee by bicycle.

Since 2013, the operation is believed to have collected 77 million yen in revenue.

東京・歌舞伎町で違法なわいせつDVDを販売する目的で所持していたとして販売グループの男らが逮捕されました。 里平敏雄容疑者（47）ら4人は今月、歌舞伎町のマンションの部屋などでわいせつなDVDなど約4万枚を販売目的で所持していた疑いが持たれています。