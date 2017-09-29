Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an operation in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward that sold pornographic DVDs deemed illegal, reports TBS News.
Earlier this month, police arrested manager Toshio Ribira, 47, and three other persons over the alleged possession with the intent to sell of about 40,000 discs whose content is considered obscene.
Under Japanese law, films are required to have both male and female genitalia obscured.
The headquarters of the operation was inside an apartment in Kabukicho. In order to evade a bust by police, discs requested by customers at a shop located 500 meters from the residence were retrieved by an employee by bicycle.
Since 2013, the operation is believed to have collected 77 million yen in revenue.
Japan's education ministry published Friday special rules aimed at limiting student enrollment at private universities in central Tokyo, with a view to correcting the excessive concentration of young people in the Japanese capital. (Jiji)
Selling painkillers in Japan used to be like pulling teeth. That was until baby boomers discovered how analgesics could take the sting from arthritis, diabetic nerve damage and the ravages of cancer. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Mongolian national for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Yamato Holdings Co., a Japanese parcel delivery service group, said Thursday that it will hire 10,000 new workers, including drivers specializing in busy night deliveries, over the three years through fiscal 2019. (Japan Times)
At least 114 outlets of so-called JK business, in which high school and other girls dressed in school uniforms, swimsuits and other costumes treat customers, were in operation as of the end of June, it was learned Thursday. (Jiji)