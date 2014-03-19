Yamato Holdings Co., a Japanese parcel delivery service group, said Thursday that it will hire 10,000 new workers, including drivers specializing in busy night deliveries, over the three years through fiscal 2019.

The move is part of measures designed to improve drivers' working conditions that deteriorated in recent years due to increasing delivery needs arising from the expansion of online shopping.

The measures also include installing more delivery lockers and raising the proportion of parcel receipts at locations other than customers' houses to 10 pct from the current few pct.

In fiscal 2016 that ended last March, Yamato Holdings delivered a record 1.868 billion parcels.

The company plans to cut the number to 1.77 billion by fiscal 2018 through measures including raising delivery fees.

従業員の長時間労働が問題となっているヤマトホールディングスは、3年以内に残業時間を半分に減らす方針を明らかにしました。 宅配大手のヤマトホールディングスは、中期経営計画を発表し、3年間でネットワークの整備や働き方改革などに1500億円投資すると発表しました。