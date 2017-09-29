Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Mongolian national for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi
On Monday night, the Mongolian, 27, allegedly embraced the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind and pushed her down. An officer tipped off about the incident arrived at the scene and apprehended the suspect.
The woman, who was not acquainted with the suspect, suffered injuries that are expected to require one week to heal.
The Mongolian generally admits to the allegations. "I was drunk so there are things I do not remember," the suspect told the Koiwa Police Station. "After following her from a convenience store, I kissed her and fondled her chest."
A similar incident involving another woman at a location near the parking lot took place last month. Police are investigating whether the Mongolian was also behind that case.
