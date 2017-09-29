A rollercoaster at an amusement park in Osaka suddenly stopped in midair on Friday, leaving more than 30 passengers stuck face-down for half an hour before being rescued. No one was injured.

The Flying Dinosaur at Universal Studio Japan came to an emergency stop a few meters before the platform at around 2 PM, after a sensor reacted to something abnormal.

The operator of the park says the coaster is meant to mimic flying in the sky being held by a dinosaur.

About 30 people were left face-down suspended from their backs. Staffers took about 30 minutes to free them after unlocking the safety bars.

In late August, the rollercoaster made an emergency stop after a child entered an off-limits area.

２９日午後２時１０分ごろ、大阪市此花区のテーマパーク「ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン（ＵＳＪ）」で、ジェットコースター「ザ・フライング・ダイナソー」が緊急停止した。利用客約３０人が最大で約３０分間にかけて身動きできない状況になった。けが人や気分不良を訴えた人はいなかった。