Nissan Motor is temporarily halting sales of at least 60,000 vehicles after unqualified employees were found to have conducted final pre-shipment inspections.

Nissan officials said in a news conference on Friday that the practice was conducted on a routine basis at all of its plants in Japan.

21 models such as the Note, Cube and Leaf are involved. Nissan says it has yet to determine how many cars have been sold, and that the total number may rise.

The officials say they will recall any vehicles that they can identify.

Nissan intends to carry out appropriate inspections on all of the cars.

Government rules stipulate that final inspections must be conducted by employees who have undergone proper training.

自動車大手の日産は29日、資格のない従業員が新車を出荷する時に必要な検査をしていたとして、少なくとも6万台の販売を一時、停止して検査をやり直すと発表しました。