Nissan reports improper inspections
NHK -- Sep 30
Nissan Motor is temporarily halting sales of at least 60,000 vehicles after unqualified employees were found to have conducted final pre-shipment inspections.

Nissan officials said in a news conference on Friday that the practice was conducted on a routine basis at all of its plants in Japan.

21 models such as the Note, Cube and Leaf are involved. Nissan says it has yet to determine how many cars have been sold, and that the total number may rise.

The officials say they will recall any vehicles that they can identify.

Nissan intends to carry out appropriate inspections on all of the cars.

Government rules stipulate that final inspections must be conducted by employees who have undergone proper training.

自動車大手の日産は29日、資格のない従業員が新車を出荷する時に必要な検査をしていたとして、少なくとも6万台の販売を一時、停止して検査をやり直すと発表しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Sep 30
Rollercoaster at USJ stuck midair
A rollercoaster at an amusement park in Osaka suddenly stopped in midair on Friday, leaving more than 30 passengers stuck face-down for half an hour before being rescued. No one was injured. (NHK)
Sep 30
3.2 mil. Japanese suspected gambling addicts
A survey has found that about 3.2 million Japanese may be addicted to gambling. (NHK)
Sep 30
Enrollment limits imposed on Tokyo universities for FY 2018
Japan's education ministry published Friday special rules aimed at limiting student enrollment at private universities in central Tokyo, with a view to correcting the excessive concentration of young people in the Japanese capital. (Jiji)
Sep 30
Sep 29
Opioids demand rises in Japan as seniors use drugs to ease pain and improve quality of life
Selling painkillers in Japan used to be like pulling teeth. That was until baby boomers discovered how analgesics could take the sting from arthritis, diabetic nerve damage and the ravages of cancer. (Japan Times)
Sep 29
Woman mixed pipe cleaner into colleague's tea at nursing home in Yamaguchi
A female worker at an elderly nursing home in Shimonoseki City was arrested for allegedly mixing drain cleaner into her colleague’s tea, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Mongolian national nabbed in attempted sexual assault of woman in Edogawa
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Mongolian national for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Yamato Holdings to hire 10,000, including drivers for night deliveries, over three years
Yamato Holdings Co., a Japanese parcel delivery service group, said Thursday that it will hire 10,000 new workers, including drivers specializing in busy night deliveries, over the three years through fiscal 2019. (Japan Times)
Sep 29
Tokyo cops bust uncensored porn DVD shop in Kabukicho, seize 40,000 discs
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an operation in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward that sold pornographic DVDs deemed illegal, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 29
Japan police confirm 114 'JK' biz outlets featuring schoolgirls
At least 114 outlets of so-called JK business, in which high school and other girls dressed in school uniforms, swimsuits and other costumes treat customers, were in operation as of the end of June, it was learned Thursday. (Jiji)