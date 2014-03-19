Japan's education ministry published Friday special rules aimed at limiting student enrollment at private universities in central Tokyo, with a view to correcting the excessive concentration of young people in the Japanese capital.

According to the rules, announced in the government's official gazette, private universities in Tokyo's densely populated 23 wards will not be allowed to increase their enrollment limits for the year from next April.

Also, no new four-year universities or two-year colleges will be allowed to open in the area in the year from April 2019.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike blasted the special rules the same day, describing them as "totally unacceptable."