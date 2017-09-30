The governors of Tokyo and Osaka have agreed to cooperate in the upcoming Lower House election.

Tokyo Governor and president of the newly-formed party Hope, Yuriko Koike, met Osaka Governor and Nippon Ishin Leader Ichiro Matsui in Osaka on Saturday.

They were joined by the governor of Aichi Prefecture, Hideaki Omura.

In a news conference, Koike said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policy is reaching a dead end, and that reform needs to be carried out on a regional basis.

Koike said their parties will each field candidates in separate constituencies to avoid competition. She said her party will not run candidates in single-seat constituencies in Osaka.

She said, in the election campaign, she wants to make speeches on the streets jointly with the 2 other governors.

希望の党の小池代表は日本維新の会の松井代表らと会談し、今回の選挙では東京と大阪で候補者をすみ分けることで合意しました。