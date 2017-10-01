Kanagawa Prefectural Police have apprehended a 60-year-old man after a standoff in which he wielded a knife inside a residence in Yamato City left his former wife, 51, slightly injured, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
With higher costs weighing on the conveyor-belt sushi restaurant industry, Akindo Sushiro and Genki Sushi aim through their merger to leverage greater scale to negotiate better prices for quality fish. (Nikkei)
Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two corpses inside a burned-out vehicle in Kato City on Friday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System. (tokyoreporter.com)