Chinese authorities have ordered a Japanese singer to postpone a concert because of the upcoming Communist Party congress.

Mika Nakashima was scheduled to perform in Shenzhen, in the southern province of Guangdong on October 15th.

According to her official website, local police instructed her to postpone the concert because of the party congress running from October 18th through 24th.

Nakashima plans to hold the concert in January.

The Chinese government prioritizes social stability in the run-up to the party congress, and local authorities are wary of large gatherings.