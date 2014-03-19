Many Japanese companies, including parcel delivery firms and food product makers, will raise prices on Sunday chiefly to cover spiraling material procurement and labor costs.
Although some of the markups will be made in the wholesale stage, households in Japan, which have increasingly been tightening their purse strings, would see further damage to their pocketbooks as retail price increases are likely to follow.
On the first day of October, the beginning of the fiscal second half, major parcel delivery company Yamato Transport Co. is set to raise its basic shipping rates for individual customers by 15 pct on average, in response to driver shortages amid a surge in delivery demand for online shopping products.
The Yamato Holdings Co. <9064> unit will implement a basic rate hike for the first time in 27 years, except when the consumption tax rate was raised from 5 pct to 8 pct in April 2014.
Yamato Transport is now negotiating with corporate customers, including Amazon Japan G.K. and other shopping website operators, on rate hikes.
