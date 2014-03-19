Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a homeless man in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the victim, who is in his 60s, was stabbed in the chest at around 8:30 a.m. near JR Gotanda Station, Fuji TV reported. A witness ran to a nearby koban and alerted police.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said.

Police said the suspect, who was apprehended with the knife near the scene of the crime, apparently did not know the victim and that the stabbing was the result of an argument between the two.

３０日午前８時半ごろ、東京・品川区の路上で６０代とみられるホームレスの男性が胸を刃物で刺されました。命に別状はないということですが、警視庁は現場から逃走した４０代の男を逮捕しました。 午前８時半ごろ、品川区・東五反田の路上で「男性が刃物で刺されている」と目撃者から交番に届け出がありました。