Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for intimidating students commuting to school near his residence with a doll made of pine needles, reports TV Asahi
On September 26 at around 5 a.m., Takeshi Inaba, a 41-year-old resident of Edogawa Ward, allegedly placed the doll, standing about 12 centimeters tall, on a pedestrian bridge near his residence. A note affixed to the doll read, "To all you damn elementary school kids, jump off and die."
Inaba admits to the allegations. "I did it after becoming irritated by the annoying voices of the children," the suspect was quoted by the Komatsugawa Police Station.
Police believe Inaba was behind at least 30 similar incidents that have taken place since June of last year in which threatening messages have been found scrawled near a park and railway station.
Inaba became a person of interest for police after the examination of security camera footage taken near the bridge.
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have apprehended a 60-year-old man after a standoff in which he wielded a knife inside a residence in Yamato City left his former wife, 51, slightly injured, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
With higher costs weighing on the conveyor-belt sushi restaurant industry, Akindo Sushiro and Genki Sushi aim through their merger to leverage greater scale to negotiate better prices for quality fish. (Nikkei)
Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two corpses inside a burned-out vehicle in Kato City on Friday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System. (tokyoreporter.com)