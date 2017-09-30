Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for intimidating students commuting to school near his residence with a doll made of pine needles, reports TV Asahi

On September 26 at around 5 a.m., Takeshi Inaba, a 41-year-old resident of Edogawa Ward, allegedly placed the doll, standing about 12 centimeters tall, on a pedestrian bridge near his residence. A note affixed to the doll read, "To all you damn elementary school kids, jump off and die."

Inaba admits to the allegations. "I did it after becoming irritated by the annoying voices of the children," the suspect was quoted by the Komatsugawa Police Station.

Police believe Inaba was behind at least 30 similar incidents that have taken place since June of last year in which threatening messages have been found scrawled near a park and railway station.

Inaba became a person of interest for police after the examination of security camera footage taken near the bridge.

小学校の通学路に「みんな死ね」などと書かれたわら人形を置いたとして、近くに住む男が逮捕された。 わら人形を使い、恨んでいる相手に復讐（ふくしゅう）する。そんなオカルトめいた行為で逮捕者が出た。