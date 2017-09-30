Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two corpses inside a burned-out vehicle in Kato City on Friday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System.

At 6:45 p.m., a local fire department was tipped off about a vehicle on fire on a road in the Kinashi area by a person living in the area.

According to police, the blaze was extinguished by personnel from one fire truck in about 20 minutes. Two corpses were subsequently discovered in the driver's and passenger seats of the vehicle.

The approximate age and gender of the persons are not known, police said. Aside the from the bodies being completely burned, there was no physical trauma visible on either corpse.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies and determine the cause of the fire.