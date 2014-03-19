Geisha, apprentices prepare for October dance event in Kyoto

Geisha performers and apprentices held a kyomai traditional dance rehearsal Friday for the annual Onshukai event put on by the Inoue school in Kyoto.

Tweet Inoue Yachiyo, a master at the school, helped the kimono-clad performers fine-tune their performances during the final rehearsal ahead of the weeklong event starting Sunday in the Shunjuza hall at the Kyoto Art Theater in the western Japan city.

Japan to launch unlimited expressway passes for foreign tourists (Japan Times) Passes allowing foreign tourists unlimited travel on major expressway networks across the country will go on sale in mid-October, in hopes of luring more visitors to regional areas, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

Tokyo’s new giant Gundam anime robot statue is complete, and it’s awesome () For six months, something felt just a little off in Tokyo. After years of drawing travelers to the capital’s Odaiba neighborhood, last March the full-scale statue of iconic anime robot Gundam was disassembled, and while the dismantling was handled in an awesome way, for half a year there’s been a mecha-sized hole in fans’ hearts.

Japan reaches 20mil. tourist mark (NHK) The number of foreign visitors to Japan continues to grow. The total so far this year has already topped 20 million.

Tokyo's secret island paradise Aogashima (ONLY in JAPAN) Jurassic Park may be the first thing that comes to mind when you see Aogashima Island from the air - but yes, THIS IS TOKYO!

Photographer captures fantastical images of a fire-walking festival in northern Japan (rocketnews24.com) Japan has no shortage of festivals for every season, from the weird and wacky, to the absolutely magical. One such festival that would fall into the latter category is the Tengu no Hi-watari (天狗の火渡り), which takes place annually in Japan’s northern-most prefecture of Hokkaido.

Delta Air Lines ending flights from Japan to Guam (Japan Today) Delta Air Lines has announced it will end flights between Japan and Guam because of low demand just days after another airline delayed Japan-Guam flights because of North Korea's threat to attack the U.S. island territory.

Star Wars-themed folding screen displayed at Kyoto temple (Japan Times) A folding screen painted in ink featuring main characters of the Star Wars movie was unveiled Tuesday at Byodoin, a Buddhist temple on UNESCO’s World Heritage list in Kyoto Prefecture, ahead of the release of the latest episode in December.