Xiang Xiang, the female giant panda born in June at Japan's oldest zoo, is growing well and has added 900 grams in 10 days, Ueno Zoo said Sunday.

During a checkup Saturday marking the 110th day since the cub was born, Xiang Xiang, the name chosen last week from more than 320,000 suggestions, was 68 cm long and weighed 6.9 kg. It was 65 cm long on Sept. 20.

A maxillary molar, which helps the panda crush bamboo stems, was also confirmed to have started growing along with other canine teeth, the Tokyo-based zoo said.

The cub also appears able to visually follow the movements of her keepers.

Xiang Xiang "looks straight ahead when she is walking and is probably able to see things" almost perfectly, Mikako Kaneko, a zoo official, said.

上野動物園の赤ちゃんパンダ「シャンシャン」が4本の足で短い距離を歩く様子など、最新の映像が公開されました。 上野動物園の赤ちゃんパンダのシャンシャンは先月30日、生後110日を迎えました。体長は68センチ、体重は6.9キロと順調に成長しています。