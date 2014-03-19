Panda cub Xiang Xiang adding weight and getting longer, checkup on 110th day shows
Japan Times -- Oct 01
Xiang Xiang, the female giant panda born in June at Japan's oldest zoo, is growing well and has added 900 grams in 10 days, Ueno Zoo said Sunday.

During a checkup Saturday marking the 110th day since the cub was born, Xiang Xiang, the name chosen last week from more than 320,000 suggestions, was 68 cm long and weighed 6.9 kg. It was 65 cm long on Sept. 20.

A maxillary molar, which helps the panda crush bamboo stems, was also confirmed to have started growing along with other canine teeth, the Tokyo-based zoo said.

The cub also appears able to visually follow the movements of her keepers.

Xiang Xiang "looks straight ahead when she is walking and is probably able to see things" almost perfectly, Mikako Kaneko, a zoo official, said.

上野動物園の赤ちゃんパンダ「シャンシャン」が4本の足で短い距離を歩く様子など、最新の映像が公開されました。　上野動物園の赤ちゃんパンダのシャンシャンは先月30日、生後110日を迎えました。体長は68センチ、体重は6.9キロと順調に成長しています。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Oct 02
Japan makes sake tax-free for foreigners
Foreign tourists now can buy sake and other alcoholic beverages tax-free at breweries and distilleries in Japan. (Jiji)
Oct 02
Japanese high school student repeatedly kicks his teacher while class is in session
Schools in Japan aren't entirely free of misbehaving students, ranging from sleepers to delusional ranters. (rocketnews24.com)
Oct 02
Tokyo man arrested for attempted black magic on school kids
On the morning of 26 September in Tokyo, schoolchildren on their way to a day of learning and play at Edogawa Elementary School were crossing a pedestrian land bridge. However, hanging from the rail was a little doll made of straw along with a note which read "All you f***ing brats jump from here and die." (rocketnews24.com)
Oct 01
Panda cub Xiang Xiang adding weight and getting longer, checkup on 110th day shows
Xiang Xiang, the female giant panda born in June at Japan's oldest zoo, is growing well and has added 900 grams in 10 days, Ueno Zoo said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Oct 01
Parcel delivery, food price hikes to hit Japan on Sun.
Many Japanese companies, including parcel delivery firms and food product makers, will raise prices on Sunday chiefly to cover spiraling material procurement and labor costs. (Jiji)
Oct 01
Kanagawa cops nab man after 5-hour standoff leaves ex-wife injured
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have apprehended a 60-year-old man after a standoff in which he wielded a knife inside a residence in Yamato City left his former wife, 51, slightly injured, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 01
Tokyo man accused of menacing students with doll made of pine needles
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for intimidating students commuting to school near his residence with a doll made of pine needles, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 01
Homeless man stabbed in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward
Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a homeless man in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday morning. (Japan Today)
Oct 01
Hope and Nippon Ishin to cooperate in election
The governors of Tokyo and Osaka have agreed to cooperate in the upcoming Lower House election. (NHK)
Oct 01
More women getting jobs regardless of husband's income: white paper
More married women are entering the workforce — even those whose husbands are high earners — apparently because they want to, the labor ministry said Friday. (Japan Times)