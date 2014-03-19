Foreign tourists now can buy sake and other alcoholic beverages tax-free at breweries and distilleries in Japan.
Launched on Sunday, the tax-free program is expected to give a further boost to already brisk exports of sake and make tours to breweries, wineries and distillers more popular among visitors to the country, industry people said.
Under the program, if a foreign tourist buys a 720-milliliter "seishu" sake bottle at a shop on the premises of a government-designated brewery where the sake was produced, the 86.4-yen liquor tax and the 8 pct consumption tax will be exempted.
Since July, the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association has offered workshops for operators of breweries to help them get prepared for an increase in visitors from other countries.
