Schools in Japan aren't entirely free of misbehaving students, ranging from sleepers to delusional ranters.

These are mild when compared to the horror stories of schools from some other countries. Which is why a particular video that recently surfaced on the Internet has Japanese netizens in a furious uproar.

Tablets were being used during class in a Fukuoka high school, and one student was using it to watch movies instead. After several warnings to concentrate on class were ignored, the 23-year-old teacher had no choice but to confiscate the electronic device, which caused the angry pupil to approach him.

The obvious intrusion of personal space by the student prompted little reaction from the teacher, and served to embolden the rebellious bully into doing the unthinkable. Giving his teacher the foot.

The student kicked his victim in the back a total of four times, each harder than the last. Encouraged by shrill laughter from classmates, the bully's manhandling would have escalated to punching if his teacher didn't scream in protest.

Seeing that no bodily harm has come to the assault victim, the school currently has no intention of lodging a police report. Hopefully all will not be swept under the carpet as if it never happened though, as the principal is considering meting out appropriate punishment for the offending student.