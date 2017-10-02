Fukuoka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a dismembered female corpse in a river in Kitakyushu City, reports NHK
At just past 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, police were tipped off about "what appears to be a human skull" in the Yoshida River near a residential area in Kokuraminami Ward by a male resident.
Police arriving at the scene examined the skull before initiating a search in the immediate area. On Sunday, several other bones were discovered in bushes several meters away.
According to the results of an autopsy, the body belongs to a woman. Further, an examination of the bones revealed that they had been cut.
Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.
Oct 02
A wild boar created havoc in a peaceful residential area in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday, terrifying a man in a wheelchair, biting two pensioners and smashing into both a motorbike and a car, police said.
(Japan Times)
Oct 02
A handicapped man was hit and killed by a train after he tumbled from a railway station in Takaishi City on Sunday, reports NHK.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 02
A Japanese railway company has unveiled a new shinkansen bullet train that it plans to put into service in fiscal 2020.
(NHK)
Oct 02
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who pushed a male commuter from a station platform in Kawasaki City on Sunday, reports TBS News
(tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 02
The first shipment of Japanese beef to Taiwan in 16 years passed through customs in Taipei on Saturday following the lifting of a ban earlier last month.
(Japan Times)
Oct 02
The Bank of Japan's quarterly survey of large manufacturers shows confidence at its highest level in 10 years.
(NHK)
Oct 02
(tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 02
Foreign tourists now can buy sake and other alcoholic beverages tax-free at breweries and distilleries in Japan.
(Jiji)
Oct 02
Schools in Japan aren't entirely free of misbehaving students, ranging from sleepers to delusional ranters.
(rocketnews24.com)
Oct 02
On the morning of 26 September in Tokyo, schoolchildren on their way to a day of learning and play at Edogawa Elementary School were crossing a pedestrian land bridge. However, hanging from the rail was a little doll made of straw along with a note which read "All you f***ing brats jump from here and die."
(rocketnews24.com)