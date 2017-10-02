Fukuoka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a dismembered female corpse in a river in Kitakyushu City, reports NHK

At just past 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, police were tipped off about "what appears to be a human skull" in the Yoshida River near a residential area in Kokuraminami Ward by a male resident.

Police arriving at the scene examined the skull before initiating a search in the immediate area. On Sunday, several other bones were discovered in bushes several meters away.

According to the results of an autopsy, the body belongs to a woman. Further, an examination of the bones revealed that they had been cut.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.