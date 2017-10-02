The Bank of Japan's quarterly survey of large manufacturers shows confidence at its highest level in 10 years.

BOJ officials released the results of their Tankan survey on Monday.

The officials ask some 11,000 companies across Japan about business conditions. The latest data covers July to September.

BOJ economists say manufacturer sentiment stands at plus 22, up 5 points from the previous survey... and the 4th rise in a row.

The sentiment for major non-manufacturers remained the same as the last quarter.

The Tankan index represents the difference in the percentage of companies that say business is good and those that say it's bad.

