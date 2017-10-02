The Bank of Japan's quarterly survey of large manufacturers shows confidence at its highest level in 10 years.
BOJ officials released the results of their Tankan survey on Monday.
The officials ask some 11,000 companies across Japan about business conditions. The latest data covers July to September.
BOJ economists say manufacturer sentiment stands at plus 22, up 5 points from the previous survey... and the 4th rise in a row.
The sentiment for major non-manufacturers remained the same as the last quarter.
The Tankan index represents the difference in the percentage of companies that say business is good and those that say it's bad.
来年春に入社予定の学生らの採用内定が1日に解禁になり、多くの企業が2日に内定式を行っています。「売り手市場」を反映し、この時期の内定率は約9割と最高水準です。
