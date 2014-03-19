Taiwan receives first delivery of Japanese beef in 16 years
Japan Times -- Oct 02
The first shipment of Japanese beef to Taiwan in 16 years passed through customs in Taipei on Saturday following the lifting of a ban earlier last month.

Some 200 kg (440 pounds) of Japanese beef from Miyazaki Prefecture was imported by the Kanpai Group for distribution to businesses that included the Regent Hotel and Breeze Center supermarkets, and its 46 barbecue restaurants and hot pot joints across the island.

Japanese beef is an increasingly popular and sought-after food around the world because of its rich marbling, which makes the meat especially juicy and tender.

Nearly 95 percent of the beef consumed in Taiwan beef is imported, with the United States its No. 1 supplier by weight and value last year, followed by Australia and New Zealand.

Before Taiwan instituted the ban in 2001 due to a Japanese outbreak of mad cow disease, Japan had been exporting only a minuscule amount of beef and beef products to Taiwan.

In 2000, for example, Japan shipped 4 tons, or just 0.01 percent of the total imported by Taiwan that year.

On Sept. 18, Taiwan announced conditions for allowing Japanese beef imports to resume. Under the new rules, Japanese beef and beef products exported to Taiwan must come from cattle less than 30 months old, as younger cattle are less likely to contract mad cow disease.

台湾で、日本産の牛肉の販売が16年ぶりに再開されました。予約や問い合わせが相次いでいるということです。　台湾では、BSE（牛海綿状脳症）の発生を理由に2001年から日本産牛肉の輸入を禁止していましたが、先月から条件付きで輸入を解禁しています。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
