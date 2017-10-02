A Japanese railway company has unveiled a new shinkansen bullet train that it plans to put into service in fiscal 2020.
Central Japan Railway Company, or JR Tokai, displayed the lead car of the N700S series on Sunday. It's the first fully upgraded model in 13 years.
The train's beak-shaped nose is bulgier on its sides to reduce noise. The cars use LED lights. Each seat is equipped with power outlets.
JR Tokai plans to assemble a prototype by next March for operational testing.
Company official Masashi Furuya says the new shinkansen features the latest technologies. He added that research will continue and more functions will be introduced to satisfy passengers' needs.
次世代の新幹線として製造中の「Ｎ７００Ｓ」の試験車両が１日に初めて、愛知県豊川市で公開された。
