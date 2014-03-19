A wild boar created havoc in a peaceful residential area in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday, terrifying a man in a wheelchair, biting two pensioners and smashing into both a motorbike and a car, police said.
At least three people were injured during the incident in Sasebo before the boar, measuring 1.2 meters long, was walloped by a local man wielding a golf club and, eventually, shot dead by police marksmen.
During the wild animal's eight-hour reign of terror it charged at a motorbike, attacked and bit a 59-year-old wheelchair-bound man, and bit an 89-year-old woman on her left thumb and arm, Sasebo police official Yasutaka Urago said.
It also "smashed into a small car, and before getting caught late in the afternoon, bit a 78-year-old man," a member of the local hunting club who tried to stop the beast said.
The woman and the man in a wheelchair both suffered broken fingers.
A local man then went after the animal with a golf club before police shot it dead.
A wild boar created havoc in a peaceful residential area in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday, terrifying a man in a wheelchair, biting two pensioners and smashing into both a motorbike and a car, police said. (Japan Times)
On the morning of 26 September in Tokyo, schoolchildren on their way to a day of learning and play at Edogawa Elementary School were crossing a pedestrian land bridge. However, hanging from the rail was a little doll made of straw along with a note which read "All you f***ing brats jump from here and die." (rocketnews24.com)