Angry wild boar injures three in southern Japan
Japan Times -- Oct 02
A wild boar created havoc in a peaceful residential area in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday, terrifying a man in a wheelchair, biting two pensioners and smashing into both a motorbike and a car, police said.

At least three people were injured during the incident in Sasebo before the boar, measuring 1.2 meters long, was walloped by a local man wielding a golf club and, eventually, shot dead by police marksmen.

During the wild animal's eight-hour reign of terror it charged at a motorbike, attacked and bit a 59-year-old wheelchair-bound man, and bit an 89-year-old woman on her left thumb and arm, Sasebo police official Yasutaka Urago said.

It also "smashed into a small car, and before getting caught late in the afternoon, bit a 78-year-old man," a member of the local hunting club who tried to stop the beast said.

The woman and the man in a wheelchair both suffered broken fingers.

A local man then went after the animal with a golf club before police shot it dead.

長崎県佐世保市の住宅街で男女2人がイノシシにかまれ、指の骨を折るなどの重傷を負いました。　1日午前8時前、佐世保市の住宅街に体長約1.2メートルほどのイノシシが現れ、車椅子に乗っていた59歳の男性と89歳の女性が腕や頭などをかまれ、2人とも左手の指を骨折しました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
